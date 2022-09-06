Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jonathan D. Murphy and Allison F. Harum, both of Medical Lake.

Alexander J. Kauth, of Cheney, and Rebecca E. Halla, of Bossier City, Louisiana.

Ian W. Mackin and Alexandra J. Moosman, both of Bainbridge Island, Wash.

Brian T. Anest and Kathleen E. Hickey, both of Spokane.

Kyle J. Lemay, of Spokane Valley and Rayia E. Prewitt, of Hauser.

Spencer E. Cressey and Claudia Martinez, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel C. Borer and Kali J. Bradford, both of Billings.

Mitchell S. Wold and Katherine L. Schwab, both of Spokane.

Joshua K. D. Jackson, of Spokane, and Veranica E. Alexeyenko, of Otis Orchards.

Connor S. Dixon and Serena P. Sanders, both of Spokane.

Michael K. Shermer and Sydney J. Kaech, both of Spokane.

Caid G. Wood-Skidmore and Tanyel Gast, both of Cheney.

Noah K. Huhs, of Newman Lake, and Danna N. Stowell, of Otis Orchards.

Terry L. Grant, of Airway Heights, and Christina M. Restauri, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

Garrett L. Neal and Kamariah K. Wilson, both of Deer Park.

Alexander C. Morley and Carolyn J. Lutzenhiser, both of Spokane.

Anthony T. Sigismonti and Jacqueline L. Carr, both of Spokane.

Brenden M. T. Essig and Sonora M. Youngblood, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

U.S. Bank National Association v. Whittney M. Ford, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Riley Kysar, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Twyla Lubben, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Myra Peltier, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Avis E. Braziel, money claimed owed.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Joshua Furrey, restitution of premises.

J Auld Apts. LLC v. Sara Sheppard, restitution of premises.

Gretchen Shrack v. Casey Turbyfill, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Numerica Credit Union v. Daniel E. McNally, money claimed owed.

Timothy J. Randall v. James and Cheryl Bowman, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Donohue, Lissa M. and Kelly M.

Messinger, Shannon C. and Michael R.

Debeaumont, Resa V. and Grant R.

Vanslyke, Daniel S. and Lisa M.

Brink, Alexa C. and Voshall, Jared C.

Dow-Smart, Tanya M. and Sparks, Darrell W.

McClouston, Patrick L. and Brittany N.

Sneddon, Kimberly M. and Mark T.

Lomax, Dava L. and Michael S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Nicholas T. Bursiel, 24; $5,063.89 in restitution, 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Alexander M. Mitchell, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to money laundering, first-degree criminal impersonation and mail theft.

Todd G. Tusler, 58; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Damien T. Kendrick, 42; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Zachary R. Robinson, 31; 13 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Judge Michael P. Price

Ammon S. Theobald, 47; 40 days in jail, after pleading guilty to making a false statement, second-degree attempted burglary and unlawful possession of personal identification device.

Billie J. Montelongo, also known as Billie J. Cates, 46; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Seth J. Bagley, 36; one day in jail, theft and first-degree trespassing.

Bernard F. Collette, 31; 19 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Peterson Lewis, 31; seven days in jail, reckless driving and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nathan R. Robson, 35; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, unlawful transit conduct.

Jesse J. A. Smith, 35; 364 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.