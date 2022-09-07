Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Phillip M. Weflen and Karen E. Kenny, both of Dickinson, North Dakota.

Nathan M. Wilkinson and Hanna M. Ely, both of Rexburg, Idaho.

Tyler M. Schulz and Bethany L. Woolsey, both of Spokane Valley.

Logan E. Wolkey and Harley N. Belisle, both of Cheney.

Damien A. Darling and Janice N. Wright, both of Spokane.

Robert D. Walker and Michelle A. Keith, both of Mead.

Kelly D. Ezell and Nancy J. Stanick, both of Elk.

Levi F. Utley and Journey E. M. Sampson, both of Mead.

Christopher J. Bastible and Carly S. Robinson, both of Deer Park.

Ryan M. Darcy and Rebecca J. Mundall, both of Deer Park.

Giovanni V. Badini and Haley K. Brown, both of Spokane.

Jason T. Foraker and Heather A. Bledsoe, both of Spokane.

Grifen R. Peck and Madelyn A. Bambock, both of Spokane Valley.

David W. Fox and Amanda M. Eagle, both of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Lucas M. Walsh and Sarah Buchanan Walsh, both of Spokane.

Jill A. Mehner and Shelia D. Lee, both of Bend, Oregon.

Benjamin A. Baron and Angela V. Mathias, both of Spokane.

James C. Hayhurst and Heather A. Fowler, both of Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Nathaniel J. Anderson and Bailey A. Dickinson, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. J. Sims, of Cheney and Micayla M. Ripley, of Spokane.

Conner G. Johnson and Desiree L. Tennant, both of Spokane.

Jason A. Johnson and Jessica L. Krebs, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

All Star Property Management LLC v. Shashawna Lance, restitution of premises.

Robert King v. Claudia S. King, restitution of premises.

Eleanor Delatte v. Ignacio Cobos, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Construction v. Northland Exteriors LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Connery, Earl R. and Smith, Tina M.

Cooke, Jeffrey M. and Kelly T.

Gilbert, Jimmy R. and Beverly D.

Patterson, Sharese D. and Menard, Matthew J. C.

Rau, Eric R. and Hall, Jennifer M.

Lewis, Joel E. and Nicole J.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael C. Garcia, 56; 89 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Tyler C. Hoyt, 32; three days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Beau A. Wiebenga, 35; 29 days in jail, reckless burning.

Judge Donna Wilson

Randall B. Sherrod, 36; 68 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Dean W. Toombs, 51; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, fourth-degree assault.

Shane M. Anstadt, 26; 11 days in jail, 18 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.