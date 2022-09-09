Sept. 9, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 9, 2022 at 11:27 a.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James A. Rocco and Ashly A. Rairdan, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher C. Crosslin and Caroline W. Jeske, both of Rosalia.

Brett S. Barinaga, of Snohomish and Margaret E. Gilbert, of Spokane.

Sabuk A. Ketvirtis and Emily E. Cooper, both of Spokane.

Christopher P. Jessup and Payton E. Crouse, both of Spokane.

Martice C. Kennedy and Megan L. Mahana, both of Spokane.

Ryan C. Bessire and Tawnie M. Corral, both of Spokane.

Miguel T. Branton and Michelle D. Ryser, both of Colbert.

Justin J. Farwell and Melanie L. Bowcutt, both of Spokane.

Rolf Schuessler, of Sequim and Halyna Shyliuk, of Spokane.

Aaron M. Sifontes and Rachel N. Smith, both of Spokane.

Garrett W. Clark and Angel R. Nichols, both of Spokane.

Timothy R. Giese and Rebecca A. Whitehead, both of Spokane.

Austin J. Calia and Courtney J. Larscheid, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph D. Null, of Airway Heights and Atarah T. Caldwell, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Habitat For Humanity International v. Washington State Department of LI, seeking quiet title.

Meeds Inc. v. Sonny Evenson, restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Benjamin Sisneroz, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Blake Bagnell, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Matthew Herrera, restitution of premises.

James M. Flatau v. National Finance Corporation, seeking quiet title.

American Modern Home Insurance Company v. Avista Corporation, property damages.

Benjamin Nemeck v. Andrea C. Ramsey, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Company, et al., v. Avista Corporation, property damages.

Timothy A. Stockton v. Dark Studios LLC and James Lucas, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rife, August J. and Frost, Christiane E. L.

Brenner, Teri L. and Edward E.

Smith, Arthur B. and Holmes, Ashley M.

Alford, James M., II and Peroff, Shirlina E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Raymond D. Brown, 53; 48 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and witness intimidation.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Michael J. Pace, 42; 26 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

George M. Thomas, 32; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Anthony E. Kane, 19; 53 months in prison with credit given for 175 days served, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree robbery and first-degree malicious mischief.

Brandon C. Bricker, 39; $1,00 in restitution, 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.