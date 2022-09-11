Upcycled Life: Bundt pan organizer offers unique way to store range of items

By Katie Patterson Larson For The Spokesman-Review

Start at a thrift store or garage sale to build your own three-tiered organizer. Find three Bundt pans of small, medium and large sizes relative to each other. Paint the inside or outside of any of the pans as desired.

Most Bundt pans have a hole in the middle but if they don’t use a drill to make a hole. Use 6- to 7-inch lengths of thick dowel or screw-in table legs (found at a hardware store) and the necessary hardware to assemble.

Start with the largest pan on the bottom and alternate with the leg and then another pan until all three are together. Top with a knob or finial.