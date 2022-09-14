Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John E. Edmundson and Nina M. Martinsen, both of Spokane.

James M. B. Castra and Maria C. Arguelles, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Richard T. A. Lane and Katherine E. Wurtz, both of Spokane.

Kiah D. Owen and Chasidy R. Westervelt, both of Spokane.

Ralph A. Garcia and Shayanna C. Sather, both of Spokane.

Brandon L. Thorp and Karee C. Bazzano, both of Spokane Valley.

Sang W. Um and Ok H. S. Eriksen, both of Spokane.

Cifredo F. Carmona and Dora A. A. Romero, both of Spokane Valley.

Davian J. Martinez and Lauren T. Spradley, both of Medical Lake.

William J. Green, of Spokane, and Mariah N. Hebb, of Post Falls.

Timothy A. Duke, of Spokane, and Sierra D. Burton, of Medical Lake.

Donaye E. Smith and April A. Yates, both of Spokane.

Waco T. Payne and Amanda L. Wilmes, both of Clayton.

Dmitriy V. Chuyashov and Nadezhda V. Suponya, both of Spokane.

Jacob L. Smith and Megan N. Smith, both of Spokane.

Miguel A. Lopez and Denys Diaz, both of Cheney.

Andrew M. Walker and Cheryl L. E. Marks, both of Spokane.

Jordan J. M. Searls and Hannah V. Lane, both of Spokane.

Ryan J. D. Gunion and Holly M. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Henry M. Strickler, of Airway Heights, and Lee A. Winters, of Spokane.

Michael A. Duddy and Chloe L. Vinneau, both of Deer Park.

Bogdan Zgherea, of Mead, and Kristina Gotishan, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Broadway 190 LLC v. Alan Joachim, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Tony Leclair, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Jessica Boyce, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Mady McDonald, restitution of premises.

Enjoy the River LLC v. Jennifer Schultz, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Albertina Albertter, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Janet Johnston, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Joel Garcia, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Tiffany Hill, restitution of premises.

Lolo Lofts LLC v. Anyssa Finley, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Miranda Simera, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Ashlynn Martin, restitution of premises.

Revere 2020 Building Owner LLC v. Katherine Ross, restitution of premises.

City View LLC v. Scott Medeiros, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Michael Mento, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Dixon Timothy, restitution of premises.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Darin Spencer, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Shawn M. Slaubaugh, money claimed owed.

Jim Matulich) v. Spokane Craftsman Inc., complaint.

Kenneth Luton v. Norton Roofing LLC, complaint.

Sherwin-Williams Company v. B Pros Construction LLC, money claimed owed.

Jeff Buck v. River City Builders Northwest LLC, complaint for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, negligence, violation of Washington’s consumer protection act, conversion and claim against bond.

Sherwin-Williams Company v. Calloused Hands Construction LLC, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Alijagic, Michelle A. and Haris

Harris, Sunshine A. and Adam S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Douglas W. Turnidge, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Warren J. Pittman, 34; 280 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Joshua M. E. Thomas, 34; four months in jail with credit given for four months served, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Kalen M. Hendricks, 37; 36 months of probation with credit given for 669 days served, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Alexandra J. Slack, 27; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

John M. and Shirlee J. Hepperle, Pullman; debts of $243,278.

Avram D. Tanners, Spokane; debts of $69,933.

Ronda A. Anderson, Spokane; debts of $277,957.

Shannon R. Grant, Spokane; debts of $122,684.

Andrew P. Hilton, Liberty Lake; debts of $84,257.

Jayson A. Balanay, Moses Lake; debts of $333,770.

Anthony A. Copler, Spokane Valley; debts of $19,749.

Monique R. Countz, Newman Lake; debts of $85,664.

Christopher J. Larson, Spokane; debts of $68,006.

David L. and Angel M. Acosta, Warden; debts of $196,009.

Aric Harmer, Spokane; debts of $23,465.

John W. H. Hendon, Jr, Spokane; debts of $52,931.

Rachel D. Powell, Spokane; debts of $87,644.

Ricky M. Ruiz, Spokane Valley; debts of $582,103.

NWJS, Inc., Spokane; debts of $894,114.

Michael R. Winkler-Nichols, Mead; debts of $184,115.

Michael V. Flanigan, Spokane; debts of $12,255.

James D. III and Darcy D. Stoudt, Greenacres; debts of $143,718.

Joseph D. Pitts, Jr., Greenacres; debts of $138,886.

Wage-earner petitions

Robert J. Clark, Spokane; debts of $126,300.

Lillian M. Lenahan, Chewelah; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nickolaus R. Bakke, 48; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Damion J. Johnson, 35; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Tyreik M. Lee, 24; 36 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Justin E. Seier, 39; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.