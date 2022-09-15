Medical examiner: Man found dead on roadside in east central Spokane died from ‘toxic effects of meth’

A 32-year-old man found dead on the side of the road in May in east central Spokane died from “toxic effects of methamphetamine,” according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner ruled Phillip Carroll’s death an accident.

Spokane police responded about 7 a.m. May 5 to Fourth Avenue and Freya Street after a caller reported seeing a person lying facedown, according to police.