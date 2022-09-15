Medical examiner: Man found dead on roadside in east central Spokane died from ‘toxic effects of meth’
Sept. 15, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 15, 2022 at 9:06 p.m.
A 32-year-old man found dead on the side of the road in May in east central Spokane died from “toxic effects of methamphetamine,” according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The medical examiner ruled Phillip Carroll’s death an accident.
Spokane police responded about 7 a.m. May 5 to Fourth Avenue and Freya Street after a caller reported seeing a person lying facedown, according to police.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.