News >  Crime/Public Safety

STCU seeks public’s help identifying masked, would-be ATM thief

Sept. 16, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 16, 2022 at 8:25 p.m.

This person, wearing a mask and driving a stolen Nissan van, attempted to steal an ATM at STCU's branch on Hastings Road early Friday morning.  (Courtesy STCU )
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

STCU is seeking the public’s help identifying a would-be thief who attempted to steal an ATM at one of their north Spokane branches Friday morning.

The credit union shared on social media a surveillance photo of the person who tried to steal the cash machine at 207 E. Hastings Road just before 3:40 a.m. They are wearing a mask and driving a red stolen 2015 Nissan Pathfinder, according to STCU.

The credit union said the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office believes the person attempted the same crime at another local financial institution about two hours later.

This person attempted to steal an ATM at STCU's branch on Hastings Road early Friday morning, the credit union said in a social media post.  (Courtesy STCU)
“While ATMs are designed to be nearly indestructible, the damage inconveniences members and causes unnecessary expenses,” STCU said on social media.

Anyone with information about the attempted theft is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

