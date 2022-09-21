The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Grant County authorities searching for missing couple; woman last seen at Spokane airport

Sept. 21, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 21, 2022 at 9:25 p.m.

(Courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff's Office)
By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for two missing Moses Lake residents, one of whom was last seen in Spokane .

Theresa Bergman (Courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff's Office)
Theresa Bergman, 53, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

Her husband, Charles Bergman, 54, had gone to pick her up that day, the sheriff’s office said.

The two were reported missing by family members the next day.

Charles Bergman (Courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff's Office)
A cellphone signal from the couple was recorded in a remote part of Lincoln County.

The couple may be in a 2013 Chevy Impala with the Washington license plate BLU5395.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

