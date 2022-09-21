Grant County authorities searching for missing couple; woman last seen at Spokane airport
Sept. 21, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 21, 2022 at 9:25 p.m.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for two missing Moses Lake residents, one of whom was last seen in Spokane .
Theresa Bergman, 53, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday.
Her husband, Charles Bergman, 54, had gone to pick her up that day, the sheriff’s office said.
The two were reported missing by family members the next day.
A cellphone signal from the couple was recorded in a remote part of Lincoln County.
The couple may be in a 2013 Chevy Impala with the Washington license plate BLU5395.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
