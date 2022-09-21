Grant County authorities searching for missing couple; woman last seen at Spokane airport

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for two missing Moses Lake residents, one of whom was last seen in Spokane .

Theresa Bergman (Courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office)

Theresa Bergman, 53, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

Her husband, Charles Bergman, 54, had gone to pick her up that day, the sheriff’s office said.

The two were reported missing by family members the next day.

Charles Bergman (Courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office)

A cellphone signal from the couple was recorded in a remote part of Lincoln County.

The couple may be in a 2013 Chevy Impala with the Washington license plate BLU5395.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.