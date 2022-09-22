Business beat

Banking

State Bank Northwest has announced four promotions. Patti Murray has been promoted to vice president of the Northpointe branch for State Bank Northwest. Murray has been with State Bank Northwest for 22 years . Kelli Henderson has been promoted to vice president of business development officers . Henderson has been with the bank for 16 years. Tina Hammond has been promoted to assistant vice president of the Spokane Valley branch . Hammond has managed the branch for more than seven years. Ryan Deckard, who has been with the bank for more than four years, has been promoted to assistant vice president for commercial relationships

Engineering

Hisham Nofal has been hired as STRATA’s technical director, focusing on geotechnical engineering. Nofal has more than 23 years of engineering experience, previously working at the University of California Polytechnic University.

Health care

Rod Emerson has been hired as the new chief executive officer of Cancer Care Northwest. Emerson has more than 20 years of experience in local health care leadership roles.