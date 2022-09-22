Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ryan W. Crossman and Jennifer K. Roginski, both of Spokane.

Matthew J. Nelson and Kaleigh C. Campbell, both of Spokane.

Nicole M. Hourie and Heidi Lewis, both of Pullman.

Brandon T. Koskela, of Valley and Taylor D. Reilly, of Deer Park.

Tanner M. Schwartz and Alexis L. Heuchert, both of Rathdrum.

Avery D. Smetana and Megan C. Edwards, both of Spokane.

The M. Nguyen and Linda Ngo, both of Spokane.

Arie Gurin, of Spokane, and Susanna Zelman, of Dunwoody, Georgia.

Stephen K. Plaisance and Aubrey A. Cameron, both of Spokane.

John P. Jess and Arlene Guerra, both of Spokane.

Mikael C. Latvala and Deborah E. Leib, both of Spokane.

Joseph S. Brownlee and Taryn B. Triplicata, both of Spokane.

Davis A. Freeman and Shaylynn D. Sapp, both of Spokane.

Kyle P. Roach and Emma M. Churchill, both of Springdale, Wash.

Levi J. Nicks and Mackenzie M. Hart, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

John Bandurraga v. Lilac City Desks LLC, Hartford Insurance Company, et al., complaint for damages.

Walter Nevin v. TSW Construction LLC, money claimed owed.

Washington Trust Bank v. Aleksandr S. Kirilovich, money claimed owed.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Marco Teslow, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Millsap Enterprises Inc. v. Ann Jacobson, restitution of premises.

Kippy Jones v. Toby Briggs, complaint for personal injuries.

Ferguson Entertainment Inc. v. Pacific Air LLC, et al., complaint.

Robin N. and Kerry F. Luciani v. Tony and Sunny Fechner, complaint to recover damages from personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Larson, James S. and Martin, Barbara

Thornton, Shannon D. and Theadore L.

Everts, Daniel L. and Linda L.

Hagen, Brent M. and Leann N.

Faydo, Edward and Dana

Slippy, Emily and Jared L.

Montgomery, Linda A. and Eric D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Kristopher J. Stump, 34; 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Tony Hazel

Michael E. Connors, Jr., 28; $132.31 in restitution, 29 months in prison with credit given for 166 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Juan M. Ketchum, 27; 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a kidnap/sex offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Britney Bjork-Schultz, 41; one day in jail, reckless driving and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Eric P. Bothwell, 36; one day in jail, disclosing intimate images and stalking.

Zachariah M. Campbell, 28; 15 days in jail, interfering with traffic, making a false statement and theft.

Dmetri Carter, 32; 13 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and malicious mischief.

Charles L. Clemons, 45; 14 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Vicky M. Courtney, 23; 16 days in jail, obstruction of an officer.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Sarah R. Paiz, 22; $750 fine, 12 months of probation driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kristian J. Pitts, 21; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Luke M. Ruggiero, 19; 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Scott Q. Shupe, 67; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Cassidi G. Stewart, 19; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Corey L. O’Connor, 32; 10 days in jail, no-contact order violation and false statement to public servant.