Arrest warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife

A 54-year-old Moses Lake man is accused of killing his wife after her body was found Thursday in Lincoln County.

Charles Bergman, who is wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder, and his wife, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman, were reported missing earlier this week. A nationwide extradition arrest warrant has now been issued for Charles Bergman.

A farmer found Theresa Bergman’s body around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in tall grass along the side of Stolp Road near Kintschi Road, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Theresa Bergman (Courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office)

Charles Bergman was last known to be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala with Washington license plate BLU5395, the sheriff’s office said.

Charles Bergman should be considered armed dangerous and should not be approached, deputies said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 725-3501 or dial 911.