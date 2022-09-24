The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife arrested in Pennsylvania

Sept. 24, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 24, 2022 at 8:10 p.m.

Charles Bergman (Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
Charles Bergman (Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Charles Bergman (Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
Charles Bergman (Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

The 54-year-old Moses Lake man suspected of murdering his wife was arrested on the East Coast less than two days after her body was discovered in Lincoln County.

The U.S. Marshals Service located Charles Bergman in New Stanton, Pennsylvania, about 35 miles outside Pittsburgh, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post late Friday night. Bergman was arrested without incident on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and will be extradited to Washington.

Bergman and his wife, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman, were reported missing earlier this week.

Theresa Bergman (Courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff's Office)
Theresa Bergman (Courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office)

A farmer found Theresa Bergman’s body early Thursday afternoon in tall grass along the side of Stolp Road near Kintschi Road, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The sheriff’s office wrote Friday an arrest warrant was issued for Charles Bergman.

