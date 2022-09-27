Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Richard C. Lund and Kelley B. Sanford, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander J. Paukert and Connor E. Adams, both of Spokane.

Zackary R. Layton and Rene E. Phillips, both of Spokane.

Corey J. Harter and Elizabeth J. Fink, both of Spokane.

Daniel B. Robinette and White R. Jones, both of Spokane.

Trevor A. Marks and Lise K. Hafso, both of Spokane.

Paul J. Secrest and Jennifer R. Dempsey, both of Spokane.

Aspen R. Dronenburg and Zarah K. Lukenbill, both of Chattaroy.

Jacob W. Dewulf, of Kennewick and Sydney C. Scott, of Spokane.

Keith B. Hopkins and April M. Mesecher, both of Spokane.

Connor W. Hickman and Elise G. Biviano, both of Elk.

Connor P. Stevens and Kendra N. Szoke, both of Spokane Valley.

Roger A. Ellenbrook and Armada L. Sailor, both of Spokane.

Matthew P. Knight and Erika L. Henry, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jeremy DeForge v. Harry Maier, restitution of premises.

R C Schwartz and Associates v. Justice Martin, restitution of premises.

Meeds Inc. v. Jordan Barden, restitution of premises.

Nelson Management LLC v. Jaimee Hatch, restitution of premises.

Nelson Management LLC v. Jessica Cantrell, restitution of premises.

Nicklos Kovtuschenko v. Ronald J. Barden, restitution of premises.

Property Management Partners LLC v. Troy Silk, restitution of premises.

Curtis Golden v. County of Spokane, land use petition.

American Express National Bank v. Jessica Engholm, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Marni Conley, money claimed owed.

Domo Inc., v. H-Source Inc., complaint.

American Express National Bank v. Jill Culley, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Muigai, Joseph L. and Peris W.

Warren, Harmony A. and Sean N.

Summers, Marcella M. and Castro Velez, Luis O.

Jones, Trishanna M. and Allen, Christopher L.

Peterson, Ashley S. and Bruce L.

Reitnauer, Brittany and Shon M., II

Gebrithiwet, Abiel A. and Smith, Precious M.

Jordan, Jennifer L. and Ryan M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Antonio D. Lightner, 37; 14 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kurt A. Garber, II, 33; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Marcus Vernwald-Loutha, 34; 72 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Justin W. Roberson, 33; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Cody L. Hansen, 32; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Galina V. Bagmet, 52; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree custodial interference.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Joseph D. Pitts, Jr., Greenacres; debts of $138,886.

Katherine Evans, Spokane; debts of $35,045.

Melvin H. and Roseannah G. Champagne, Spokane; debts of $262,330.

Shaunna Casch, Moses Lake; debts of $87,869.

Jared C. and Briana N. Brown, Moses Lake; debts of $217,440.

Linda M. and Tom A. Tucker, Spokane; debts of $88,220.

Joseph A. Santos, Pullman; debts of $2,661,155.

Sandra A. Deccio, Spokane; debts of $95,312.

Kristi M. McCann, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $454,872.

Christine L. Boschma, Spokane; debts of $5,484.

Heath W. and Ronda L. Hutchings, Spokane; debts of $412,736.

Lloyd S. Ferrel, Spokane; debts of $99,453.

Aleshia L. Pangle, Spokane; debts of $51,936.

Kayla M. Housel, Spokane Valley; debts of $93,211.

Gladys Garten, Davenport; debts of $72,987.

Jeffery and Christa Bradbury, Spokane; debts of $264,203.

Mathew R. Guzman, Othello; debts of $13,065.

Jennifer A. Espinoza, Spokane; debts of $79,052.

Tanisa K. Verduzco, Othello; debts of $134,931.

Jacqueline V. Tambalo, Spokane; debts of $55,906.

Taylor R. and Aryn S. Belisle, Spokane; debts of $234,472.

Brandi L. Montgomery, Colbert; debts of $468,830.

Gerald W. Vaughn, Jr., Springdale; debts of $50,742.