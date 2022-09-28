Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alexander J. Arent and Lauren R. Clark, both of Boise.

Jordan M. Materne and Emily S. Leverette, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Furnish and Kaitlyn R. Hancock, both of Spokane.

Mason C. McCoy and Meredith L. Clark, both of Spokane.

Thomas J. Estrada and Jordan K. Brownlee, both of Spokane.

Derek J. Marez and Lily A. Alsept, both of Spokane.

Thomas R. Nelson and Taylor M. Baldwin, both of Cheney.

Logan W. Perry and Brandy M. Wyse, both of Spokane.

Cody K. Bills and Jessica E. Edwards, both of Spokane Valley.

James R. Sullivan and Chelsea F. Arnold, both of Tumtum, Washington.

Jacob R. Desjarlais and Alyssa C. Glore, both of Spokane.

Andrew B. Williams and Renika M. Williams, both of Brooklyn, New York.

Casey A. Johnson and Britney J. Midwell, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Zachary Ellstad, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Traci A. Baker, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Franklin B. Provence, money claimed owed.

First National Insurance Company v. Hailey K. Rosser, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

iRE LLC v. Michael Buergel, restitution of premises.

Nichole Wilson v. Patricia Ingram, complaint for money damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Moore, Stacy A. and Samuel J.

Manuel, Joshua R. G. and Pinheiro-Villon, Chastity A.

Rumley, Jason P. and Michell N.

Lonning, Cody S. and Jacqueline O. E.

Hoffman, Morgan L. and Justin M.

Wright, Mia C. and Bartell, Elliot

Caballero, Breeanna F. and Pattan, Michael G.

Herren, Amanda F. and William L., Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Jerry W. Ramsey, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Justin W. Downard, 36; 45 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Bart L. Alsup, 34; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Mackenzie E. McLain, 28; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Christopher Frantz, 23; 126 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful possession a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge John O. Cooney

Samual A. Clopton, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Jeremy A. Brunk, 29; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to money laundering and two counts of second-degree theft.

Kaylee R. Zornes, 34; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Peter J. Wasson, 27; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

David L. Andahl, 28; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Arthur D. Watson, 34; 20 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Fred C. Gonzalez, 66; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure.

Jamar R. Wren, also known as Jamar R. Wren, Jr., 21; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Matthew J. Moneymaker, 45; $1,089 in restitution, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Tony Hazel

Scott B. Delago, 40; 19 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of personal identification device.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Debra L. Daly, 58; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Anthony R. Blackburn, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Kenneth B. Caldero, 32; 12 months and one day in prison with credit given for 312 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Stefan E. Berglund, 37; 10 days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Dan L. Bussler, 56; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, theft.

David M. Cook, 47; 16 days in jail, harassment and no-contact order violation.