Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death revealed

By Karla Adam Washington Post

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II died from “old age,” according to her official death certificate, which did not note any contributing factors.

In extracts from the queen’s death certificate, released by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday, the local time of death for the 96-year-old monarch was shown as 3:10 p.m.

The queen died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, the royal residence in the Scottish highlands where she spent her summer vacations. At 12:32 p.m. that day, the palace released a highly unusual statement saying that doctors were concerned for her health.

The news spread immediately, and soon it was revealed that the queen’s children and grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, were rushing to her bedside.

Six hours later, the palace issued a statement saying that the queen had “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

The time of death suggests that only the queen’s two eldest children - Charles and Anne - had made it by then to Balmoral.

The document lists the deceased’s occupation as “Her Majesty The Queen.” And it lists Princess Anne, the queen’s only daughter, as the “informant” - meaning she was the one who registered the death, filling out the same paperwork as every family in Scotland completes after someone dies.

Anne shared a personal statement several days after the queen’s passing, saying “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”

Britain held an elaborate state funeral for the late monarch on Sept. 19 that more than 90 world leaders attended. She was laid to rest at Windsor Castle beside her parents and late husband, Prince Philip, who died just a year shy of the century mark in 2021. All four were interred at the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex within St. George’s Chapel on the centuries-old castle grounds.