100 years ago in Spokane: A new policewoman and a woman burglary accomplice made headlines on the same day in 1923

Spokane police hired a woman officer whose duties would include “making the rounds of the public dance halls and looking after the general welfare of younger people.”

Spokane’s police commissioner was convinced that Grace Amick was “especially fit for her work.”

Why?

For one thing, the Chronicle reported her to be 43 years old and 185 pounds, which the police commissioner said would make her a good fit for the post.

Also, she had experience conducting dances at the Carpenter’s Hall on Saturday evenings.

“Mrs. Amick has a kindly appearance and yet is a woman who, I believe will properly enforce the law and see that the welfare of the boys and girls is properly looked after,” said the commissioner.

From the crime beat: Spokane police believed that a number of house burglaries had been committed by “a dope fiend prowler with a woman assistant.”

Why did they suspect a woman? Some Grand Boulevard burglars had recently stolen handbags, fur coats, black taffeta dresses and a “georgette blouse with fancy trimmings.”

Also, some witnesses had reported seeing an attractive, well-dressed woman working as a lookout. In one case, she engaged in cheerful conversation with a policeman on the beat, while unbeknownst to him, her accomplice was ransacking a house.

