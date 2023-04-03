On the air
Mon., April 3, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees TBS
6:40 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia TNT
5 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root+
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Vegas at Nashville ESPN
7 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver Root+
7:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles ESPN
Soccer, men’s club
11:45 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest at Leeds USA
11:45 a.m.: German Cup: Freilburg at Bayern ESPN2
5 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at Philadelphia FS1
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Violette AC at León FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
