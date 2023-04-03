The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees TBS

6:40 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia TNT

5 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root+

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Vegas at Nashville ESPN

7 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver Root+

7:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles ESPN

Soccer, men’s club

11:45 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest at Leeds USA

11:45 a.m.: German Cup: Freilburg at Bayern ESPN2

5 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at Philadelphia FS1

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Violette AC at León FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

