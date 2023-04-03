Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ashley K. N. Kurolvech and Nickael A. Caron, both of Spokane.

Anthony L. Ehli and Kelly M. Early, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Keith B. Curtiss and Rhonda J. Reiss, both of Lacrosse.

Koey A. Day and Autumn S. Cannon, both of Spokane.

Andrew P. Edwards and Jelsomina M. Fruci, both of Deer Park.

Walter D. Smith and Nena S. Muhammad, both of Spokane.

Logan E. Steinman and Waranya Luangchan, both of Spokane Valley.

Brian C. Blackwood and Angel M. Schmidt, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

William Properties LLC v. Megan Baxley, restitution of premises.

William Properties LLC v. Danielle Gennarelli, restitution of premises.

William Properties LLC v. Paige McClain, restitution of premises.

William Properties LLC v. Rocco Murrin, restitution of premises.

William Properties LLC v. Terri Phanco, restitution of premises.

Redwood Communities Inc. v. Dedrick Belson, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Gina Quinlan, restitution of premises.

Patricia Botkins v. Luxury Homes LLC, property damages.

Cedar Chateau Estates B LLC v. Jaquelynn Thatcher, restitution of premises.

Shelley Homestead LLC v. Charles Hudson, restitution of premises.

Revere 2020 Building Owner LLC v. Katherine Ross, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. John Hulsey, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Lydia F. Foster, restitution of premises.

State of Washington v. Laurelyn K. Rothrock, condemnation.

Central Park Condominium Association v. Jennifer Hamilton, money claimed owed.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Ciara Brice, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Samantha Simmonsen, restitution of premises.

Howard Villa LLC v. James Carl, restitution of premises.

SPO5 LLC v. Bryce Baker, restitution of premises.

Silver Homes LLC v. Larrinysha Chenevert, restitution of premises.

Pacifica University MHP LLC v. Wayne H. Jackson, restitution of premises.

Progressive Garden State Insurance Company v. Steven Brown Jr., complaint.

Emmanuel Roy v. Uber Technologies Inc., complaint for money damages.

Linda M. Patterson, Harry Case, et al. v. John R. Case, Case Family Investments LLC, et al., complaint.

Alan Nelson v. Thomas J. Padgett, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Stevens, Cody J. and Tessa E.

DeLange, Danielle L. and Christopher J.

Coblentz, Emilee S. and Sylvester, Warren L.

Smart, Denise and Spores, Steven

Thomas, Tara D. and Richard R.

Holloway, Blake S. and Hannah M. R.

Stebbins, Karen L. and Thomas W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jesse W. Watkins, 36; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Beau A. Wiembenga, 35; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Jonathan R. Crisler, 31; 81 days in jail with credit given for 81 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic burglary.

Judge John O. Cooney

Seamus R. Galligan, 28; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Stanney Koney, 22; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Nicholas T. Osborne, also known as Nicholas T. Osburn, 33; four months in jail with credit given for 87 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Edward D. Ramsey, 32; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Courtney R. Araiza, 33; three months in jail with credit given for 75 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Codey L. Pearson, 28; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Drew C. Cullen, 30; $3,056.84 in restitution, 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jeffery J. Taylor, 51; 230 days in jail with credit given for 230 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

William A. Fife, 38; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Diquan T. Bullard, 27; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and violation of order.

Samantha L. Gors, 24; $8,000 in restitution, 60 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a firearm and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jason D. McWhirk, 33; $48,732.41 in restitution, 180 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, attempt to elude a police vehicle, vehicular assault while intoxicated and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Joshua M. Love, Spokane; debts of $153,447.

Adriana Lopez, Ephrata; debts of $434,713.

Anita M. Raines, Spokane; debts of $99,067.

Teri L. Suiter, Airway Heights; debts of $58,025.

Steven O. and Amber D. Lampley, Spokane Valley; debts of $68,416.

Shawna M. Martin, Spokane; debts of $89,633.

Norma J. Asencio, Spokane; debts of $18,839.

Dena M. D. Rogers, Spokane; debts of $80,769.

Christopher S. and Courtney K. Pagh, Spokane Valley; debts of $423,300.

Kevin D. and Megan M. Blizard, Clayton; debts of $44,148.

Sara C. Morell, Spokane Valley; debts of $131,204.

Noah S. Botnick, Spokane; debts of $2,719,915.

Andrew L. Anderson, Spokane; debts of $24,121.

Melvin L. and Tina L. Rummel, Greenacres; debts of $58,506.

Billy D. and Teresa F. Elliott, Spokane; debts of $67,978.

Nicholas J. and Amber L. Fowler, Spokane; debts of $83,484.

Michelle R. and Megan L. Collins, Spokane; debts of $363,418.

Sara A. Lawless, Spokane; debts of $31,302.

Kaylee N. Ault, Cheney; debts of $68,710.

Michael G. Oiland, Spokane; debts of $16,686.

James P. Crandell, Spokane; debts of $18,133.

Laurence D. and Andrea E. Green, Spokane; debts of $127,210.

Jonathan R. Guerrero, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $162,902.

Dana Drew, Spokane; debts of $10,571.

Nina N. Williams, Spokane Valley; debts of $56,718.

David and Gail Sunde, Coulee City; debts of $157,344.

Allison P. Songe, Jr., Cheney; debts of $84,835.

Hunter J. Hansen, Cheney; debts of $13,628.

Laurie L. Tolan, Spokane; debts of $22,713.

William Lilley, Addy; debts of $86,225.

Karolle E. Hedden, Moses Lake; debts of $50,153.

Wage-earner petitions

Christine L. Lecy, Spokane Valley; debts of $34,042.

Angnes Niczporuk, Liberty Lake; debts not listed.

Steven L. Kane, Cheney; debts of $55,122.

Brent J. Russell, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Vanessa L. Clemens, 37; 120 days in jail with credit given for four days served, driving while intoxicated.

Michael R. Madden, 38; 100 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Riki L. Moreland, 33; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Dezmond L. Saldana, 24; $500 fine, three days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Chad W. R. Rustad, 44; 20 days in jail, displaying a weapon.