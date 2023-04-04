On the air
Tue., April 4, 2023
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle … Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee … ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers … ESPN
Golf
Noon: Masters Par 3 Contest … ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers … TNT
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Anaheim … TNT
Hockey, Women’s World Championship
Noon: Japan vs. United States … NHL
4 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Canada … NHL
Soccer, men’s club
11:45 p.m.: German Cup: Dortmund at Leipzig … ESPNU
Noon: EPL: Newcastle at West Ham … USA
5 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres at Motagua … FS1
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: L.A. FC at Vancouver … FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m. (Follows Mariners): Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.