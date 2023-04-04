The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
35°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle … Root

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee … ESPN

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers … ESPN

Golf

Noon: Masters Par 3 Contest … ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers … TNT

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Anaheim … TNT

Hockey, Women’s World Championship

Noon: Japan vs. United States … NHL

4 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Canada … NHL

Soccer, men’s club

11:45 p.m.: German Cup: Dortmund at Leipzig … ESPNU

Noon: EPL: Newcastle at West Ham … USA

5 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres at Motagua … FS1

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: L.A. FC at Vancouver … FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m. (Follows Mariners): Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports