Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David L. Johnson and Amanda M. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Jaime C. Dominguez and Jeanie E. Booth, both of Spokane.

Robert V. Priest, of Spokane, and Terri A. Hill, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Josue Leon-Triana and Amber D. Hannon, both of Spokane.

Cody A. Rash and Andi M. Wells, both of Spokane.

Marc E. Levin and Huiping Xu, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Guenther Property Management v. Ty A. Holland, restitution of premises.

Redwood Holdings LLC v. Stephanie R. Waggoner, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Barbara J. Ashbaugh, money claimed owed.

First Data Merchant Services LLC v. Frank Schubach, money claimed owed.

Sherwin Williams Co. v. Christopher T. McCrea, money claimed owed.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. and Rhyan A. Daugherty v. Kasey D. Anderson, complaint for property damages.

Caryl Heller v. The Glenngrae Owners Association, et al., complaint for negligence and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wahl, Lorilei S. and Ryan O.

Gronenthal, Adrienne M. and Mark D.

Vigil, Tracie V. and Philip R.

Vanetten, Cherbon J. and Kenneth A.

Smith, John and Jessica L.

Hanson, Lisa and Richard

Cornejo, Sebastian A. and Karr-Cornejo, Katherine E. B.

Johnston, Julia N. and Heinmiller, Michael N.

Huett, Crystal J. and Timothy G.

Werner, Breanna and Levi

El Saghbini, Hailey E. and Tony

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Matthew R. Olson, 30; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Juan M. Muniz-Briano, 22; 72 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Jacob D. Figolah, 27; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Ryan D. Robinson, 32; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Reese A. Molvin, 37; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Maria N. Morales Bustos, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Ethan T. Kelly, 20; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Aaron H. Howard, 46; three days in jail, protection order violation.

Delano Juda, 36; 30 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and harassment.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Jacob M. Kirl, 25; 19 days in jail, violation of harassment no contact order.

Dalton D. Weaver, 33; 27 days in jail, 36 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Robert M. Hoguin, 51; eight days in jail, false statement to a public servant and protection order violation.

Joshua A. Johndrow, 27; 21 days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ty M. Cole, 33; $500 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Jesse A. Danford, 26; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.