Film has always been entranced by the Empire State Building. It started with ‘King Kong.’

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

One of the most iconic scenes in movie history is the conclusion of “King Kong.”

The massive ape rampages his way through Gotham and climbs to the top of the skyscraper with Fay Wray in hand. It’s fascinating how compelling that scene remains 90 years after the film opened. Kong swats away several planes while perched atop the building’s spire. It’s heartbreaking as Kong succumbs to his injuries and plummets to his death.

“It was beauty killed the beast,” is the iconic line that follows.

The climax of “King Kong” was set just two years after the Empire State Building opened in the heart of midtown. The scene presents an innovative use of models and stop-motion animation in cinema.

The most famous building in the history of New York City is the best supporting actor in a number of other films, most notably the 2005 “King Kong” remake.

Peter Jackson created a visually stunning film, which won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in creating the Eighth Wonder of the World. The innovative director used motion capture technology to bring Kong to life.

Andy Serkis, who Jackson had worked with in the “Lord of the Rings” films as Gollum, performed all the capture footage for King Kong, including his ascent to the top of the Empire State Building. The remake is worth catching just for the well-known scene.

But the Empire State Building has made a difference in a number of other films. The climax of the rom-com classic, 1993’s “Sleepless in Seattle,” takes place at the observation deck of the Empire State Building when Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan’s characters finally meet and fall in love.

However, “Sleepless in Seattle” pales compared to 1957‘s “An Affair to Remember.” The movie that the American Film Institute has on its “Most Romantic” list is still a breezy, feel-good film. The plot revolves around Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr falling in love while in other relationships.

Grant and Kerr make a pact. If they’re still in love, they will meet at the top of the Empire State Building on Christmas Eve. Grant’s endless charm trumps what Hanks generates in “Sleepless in Seattle,” which obviously was influenced by “An Affair to Remember.”

1981’s “Escape from New York” was shot in St. Louis, but John Carpenter’s dystopian future, which presents Manhattan as a maximum security prison, included a shot of the New York skyline with the Empire State Building featured prominently as Kurt Russell arrives via glider to rescue the president of the United States. “Escape from New York” still holds up, and is a reminder that Russell is underrated.

“Superman II,” which was released in 1980, features the Man of Steel confronting the bad guys during an epic battle at the Empire State Building, where the antenna is knocked off. However, Superman catches the transmitter and returns it before it can land on any innocent bystanders.

2003’s “Elf” is about an oversized elf who leaves the North Pole in search of his real parents in New York City. His only clue is a snow globe with the Empire State Building as its centerpiece. The elf, played by Will Ferrell, finds his father, portrayed by James Caan, at his office, which is located inside the Empire State Building. The magic begins when Ferrell enters the iconic structure and the viewer is captivated by the art deco lobby. Ferrell enters the elevator and proceeds to push every button.

“Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow” is a futuristic film, which was released in 2004. Jude Law and Angelina Jolie star in this ambitious science fiction epic. The film opens with a zeppelin docked on the tip of the Empire State Building.

Jim Henson’s smile-inducing “Muppets Take Manhattan” is a charmer. Miss Piggy walks in front of the Empire State Building searching for Kermit, who is on the observation deck of the storied structure. Kermit declares his dedication to New York and the Muppets at the conclusion of the 1984 film.

The Empire State Building has been the focal point of so many films and it all started with King Kong, which remains a must-see for any film buff.