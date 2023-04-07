Washington records
Fri., April 7, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
David A. Munson and Laura K. McLoughlin, both of Spokane.
Dale R. Giese and Amanda L. J. Rojas, both of Spokane.
Ryan S. Crone and Justine A. Kent, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Karen Boles v. Jyrmaine Smith, restitution of premises.
Mohamed Elradi v. Solomon Yohannes, restitution of premises.
Guenther Property Management v. P and H Heavy Haul Inc., restitution of premises.
Northwest Christian Schools Inc. v. Jim Matthews, restitution of premises.
Holley Mason 20 LLC v. Jim Matthews, restitution of premises.
Jonathan W. D. Woodruff v. Brent Tanninen, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Grit and Timber Properties, Inc. v. The Berry Living Trust, et al., complaint.
Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Kale Maxwell, complaint for property damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Hocking, Taylor S. and Philip A.
Reeves, Candace C. and Bobby L.
Wood, Steven and Latesha
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Dennis J. Carrasco, 41; 120 days in jail with credit given for 120 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling and violation of order.
Brandon L. Bollinger, 34; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree arson and second-degree assault.
Joshua E. England, 37; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Aleksandr V. Peganov, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of making a false statement to a public servant.
Andrew C. Marshall, 25; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Jina Comto, 30; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Andrei A. Johnson, 46; $500 in restitution, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.
Troy A. Farnworth, also known as Troy Farmer, 53; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Judge Tony Hazel
Christopher L. Chavez, 63; 45 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, reckless vehicular assault and violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Mickey Burgess, 46; 11 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Latoyia D. Cochran, 39; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Joshua J. Holecek, 30; 45 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.
Brian M. Lunzer, 43; $500 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Thomas A. Matt, 33; 13 days in jail, theft.
