Washington records
Sat., April 8, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Dylan M. Taylor and Danielle C. Frazer, both of Mead.
Emma L. Plastino and Michael T. Bellinger, both of Spokane.
Abel K. Valles Diaz and Keli A. Burch, both of Spokane Valley.
David M. Amaro and Jeanne M. Walsh, both of Spokane.
David M. Hudson, of Spokane, and Lorrel L. Spencer, of Claresholm, Canada.
Warren L. Hobbs and Patricia A. Leeper, both of Spokane Valley.
Kellen R. Gumm and Ashley Vasquez, both of Spokane Valley.
Nicholas Risin and Jenifa Mineuo, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Watson Management Co. v. Lainlen Ceaser, restitution of premises.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Teonka Sarbacher, restitution of premises.
Dennis A. Crapo v. Bradley Kolb, seeking quiet title.
Townhomes Cheney LLC v. Nicole M. Curtis, restitution of premises.
Marten Law LLP v. Washington Dairy Holdings, LLC, Washington Agri Investments, et al., complaint for damages.
Progressive Casualty Insurance and Pablo Gonzalez v. Mychal L. Wahl, complaint for property damages.
Connect by American Family Insurance Co. v. Matthew J. Elston, complaint.
Sequence Solutions LLC v. Black Realty Management, Inc., Nemo Sunset Hills LLC, complaint for damages.
Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. v. Eric McGhee, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Roberson, Aaron J. and Melissa
Hobbs, Brenda and Roberts
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Vincent W. Birdtail, 28; four months in jail with credit given for 75 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Marisela M. Ruiz, 48; 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.
