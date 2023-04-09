Easter egg coloring contest submissions had every bunny hopping

Contestants broke out of their shells this year, bringing forward their most creative selves and wowing the judges with egg-cellent works of art.

Of course, picking the winner is never an easy task. Nonetheless, the judges got cracking.

In the ages 4 and younger category, bold colors and sparkles caught the judges’ attention.

Roman Renggli, 4, of Spokane Valley, creatively applied googly eyes and a pink nose to a smiling white bunny crafted from a hand print. Everly Hoey, 4, of Veradale, used bold, broad vertical strokes, offering sporty stripes. And glitter complimented the superb stippling of blue, yellow, pink and purple of the piece submitted by 4-year-old Kein Jenkin, of Spokane Valley.

Hopping over to the ages 5-8 category, Wyatt Donohoe, 7, of Spokane Valley, won the judges over by transforming an egg into a bunny. While Gilbert Erdahl, 8, of Spokane, had a different approach, drawing inspiration from the local landscape and reflecting the beauty found in the Inland Northwest at this time of year. Dovey Allgood, 8, of Colville, wished everyone a “Happy Easter” in bold colors and took advantage of the space by incorporating line work, shapes and a basket topped with a bow.

Of those works submitted to the ages 9-12 category, the judges were drawn to a whimsical portrayal of Humpty Dumpty by Gianna Murray, 9, of Deer Park. The judges were glad to see Mr. Dumpty was OK and that he was smiling, though they wanted to warn he ought to be careful of that wall! Natalie Delay, 12, of Spokane Valley, submitted a lovely Easter scene apt with color and several motifs associated with the holiday, including Easter eggs, chicks in a basket and a bunny peeking from behind a tree holding a pink flower. Twelve-year-old Claire Semler, of Spokane, opted to use watercolor in her creation, painting a bird on a branch to evoke spring.

A big thanks to everyone who submitted to this year’s contest. Entries will be displayed at the Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St.