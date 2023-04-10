Versatile Tennessee guard Jordan Horston falls to Storm in first round of WNBA draft

Percy Allen Seattle Times

The Storm needed a point guard and likely went into Monday’s WNBA draft hoping to find a successor to Sue Bird, who retired months ago.

However, Jordan Horston, who many believed was a top-5 pick, fell lower than anyone expected and Seattle used the No. 9 overall pick to select the Tennessee senior shooting guard.

The Columbus, Ohio native was a first team All-SEC selection and All-America honorable mention the past two seasons. She averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals this season, while shooting career-highs of 43.8% from the field and 73.9% from the free-throw line.

Horston is the 21st first-round draft pick for the Storm joining the likes of franchise greats Lauren Jackson (2001), Bird (2002), Jewell Loyd (2015) and Breanna Stewart (2016).

That list also contains a handful of projects who had short WNBA careers including Jung Sun-min (2003), Ashley Walker (2009), Alison Lacey (2010) and Kitja Laksa (2020).

Kamila Vodichkova is the only other No. 9 overall pick in Storm history who was selected by the franchise in 2000.

Seattle has the sixth and ninth picks in the second round as well as the ninth pick in the third round, which are 18th, 21st and 33rd, respectively.

The Storm begin training camp April 30 and the preseason opener is May 9 against the Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle opens the regular season at home against defending WNBA champion Las Vegas on May 20.

This story will be updated.