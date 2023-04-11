Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan and House GOP for ‘brazen and unconstitutional attack’ on his Trump case

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, strikes the gavel to start a hearing on U.S. border issues, on Capitol Hill, Feb. 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By Molly Crane-Newman New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and the House GOP committee investigating his case against former President Donald Trump for an “unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack” on his office.

The Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit comes a day after the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee said it would hold a field hearing next week at the Javits Center tying Bragg to local violent crime.

“(Rather) than allowing the criminal process to proceed in the ordinary course, Chairman Jordan and the Committee are participating in a campaign of intimidation, retaliation, and obstruction. Mr. Trump in particular has threatened New York officials with violent and racist vitriol,” reads an excerpt from Bragg’s suit.

The suit also names former special prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as a defendant, who Bragg tried to stop from releasing a book about the confidential probe ahead of Trump’s indictment. It seeks to halt the committee from enforcing a subpoena on Pomerantz to testify about the investigation on April 20.