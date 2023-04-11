On the air
Tue., April 11, 2023
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Mets or Chi. White Sox at Minnesota MLB
11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chi. Cubs Root
1:05 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia or Washington at L.A. Angels MLB
4:07 p.m.: Detroit at Toronto or Cincinnati at Atlanta MLB
6:45 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, NBA play-in
4 p.m.: Chicago at Toronto ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at New Orleans ESPN
Golf, college men’s
1 p.m.: Western Intercollegiate Golf
Golf, LPGA
4 p.m.: Lotte Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at St. Louis TNT
7 p.m.: San Jose at Calgary TNT
Soccer, CONCACAF Champions League
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlas FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Chi. Cubs 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM / 1510-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.