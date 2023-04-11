The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Mets or Chi. White Sox at Minnesota MLB

11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chi. Cubs Root

1:05 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia or Washington at L.A. Angels MLB

4:07 p.m.: Detroit at Toronto or Cincinnati at Atlanta MLB

6:45 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, NBA play-in

4 p.m.: Chicago at Toronto ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at New Orleans ESPN

Golf, college men’s

1 p.m.: Western Intercollegiate Golf

Golf, LPGA

4 p.m.: Lotte Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at St. Louis TNT

7 p.m.: San Jose at Calgary TNT

Soccer, CONCACAF Champions League

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlas FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Chi. Cubs 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM / 1510-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

