Social Calendar

La Belle Epoque – Gala for Holy Names Music Center, featuring food, wine, live music and an auction. Musical entertainment includes Tango Volcado, Archie Chen, Amanda Nguyen and HNMC students. To purchase tickets and register, visit hnmc.org/tickets or call (509) 326-9516. Friday, 5:30-9 p.m. The Commons, 4320 W. Owens Ridge Road. $75.

Taste of Hope – Auction dinner event to raise money o provide educational and emotional support opportunities to families with children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3lPPgYx. Friday, 6-10 p.m. Shriners Event Center, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd. $100. (509) 624-2762.

Anna’s Homes Gala: Building Hope – Evening of live music, dinner, auctions and fun. Proceeds from this event will fund Anna’s Homes Phase II construction (four more individual townhomes) for out-of-town pediatric oncology families required to stay near Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital during treatments. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. The Davenport Grand Hotel, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $100. (800) 918-9344.