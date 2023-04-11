Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Connor S. Cummings and Kristina V. Nosova, both of Spokane.

Nicholas P. Pacheco and Danielle E. Eigsti, both of Cheney.

Alan C. Coumbs and Amanda M. Frye, both of Cheney.

Jordan J. Christian and Megan E. McMulkin, both of Spokane Valley.

Mason A. Johnson and Chelsey S. Lyons, both of Spokane Valley.

Levi D. Golan and Rachel N. Faulkner, both of Spokane.

Joel W. Holden and Amanda J. Schaffer, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Zachary Christensen, restitution of premises.

Louis Ayala v. Magan E. Joyner, restitution of premises.

City Gate v. Brandi Scott, restitution of premises.

Jesse R. Cash v. Brent Babb, restitution of premises.

12415 E. 12th Ave. LLC v. Patricia A. Whittier, restitution of premises.

Heinmann Ventures v. Zach Lindberg, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Lori Phillips, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex I LLC v. Lynette Thompson, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Justina Warren, restitution of premises.

Boeing Employees Credit Union v. Atlantis M. Czarapata, money claimed owed.

Michelann Castleman v. Washington State Department of Social and Human Services, Eastern State Hospital, et al., complaint for damages.

Michelle Tuckness v. Dana and Kimberly Guptil, Budget Excavating, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Slattery, William P. and Slattery-Rojas, Maria D.

Barth, Dan and Kelli M.

Reid, Adam T. and Kayla N.

Hoyt, Kristopher L. and Quick-Landrey, Noelle V.

Foree, Ernest, Sr. and Krystal D.

Evans, Petra and Gregory

Maland, Sarah and Green, Matthew

Ervin, Ashley N. and Isaiah B.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Wade S. Nelson, 54; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Kelyn A. Weiss, 43; 30 months in a prison-based alternative program, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of violation of order and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Johnny W. Russell, III, 22; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, six months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Kevin L. Franklin, also known as Tommy D. Franklin and Thomas T. Lynn, 60; 25 months in prison, after pleading guilty to forgery.

J-Zsha Larry, 24; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Bryan D. Bewick, 36; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Bobbie J. Duggan, 44; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Darren L. Divine, 40; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, fourth-degree domestic assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Shan A. Anderson, 43; 14 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Zachariah M. Campbell, 28; 15 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and making/having burglary tools.

Peter D. Castro, 53; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Sean M. Herman, 29; 16 days in jail, resisting arrest and third-degree theft.

Sean T. Kenney, 32; 181 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

David Rodriguez Iglesias, 23; six days in jail converted to six days of community service, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Joseph B. Stolar, 33; 13 days in jail, unlawful camping on public property.