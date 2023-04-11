Woman injured, arrested on suspicion of DUI after collision with semi

A woman suffered serious injuries after a DUI collision with a semi-struck on Monday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers arrested 62-year-old Susan D. White on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Ryan D. Senger.

White crashed her vehicle into a semi-truck from British Columbia at about 2:45 p.m. while traveling southbound on U.S. Route 395, about three miles north of Loon Lake.

White crossed over the center line of the highway, Senger said.

White had serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart.

No one else was injured in the collision, Senger said.