100 years ago in the Inland Northwest: Eastern State Hospital was adding on to ease its ‘overtaxed’ conditions

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The institution known today as Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake was planning a major expansion.

The hospital, known in 1923 as the Eastern Washington Hospital for the Insane, was about to expand by 200 patients, giving it a capacity of between 1,300 and 1,350 patients. The hospital had been operating over capacity for months.

The institution also included several adjuncts, including the Women’s Industrial Home and a state custodial school. The state custodial school was also severely overtaxed.

“Nothing can be done during the next two years to relieve the overcrowded conditions at the custodial school,” said Gov. Louis F. Hart. “With a large waiting list of unfortunate children committed by the courts, officials of the institution are unable to receive any of them because all wards are already far overtaxed. Even the sun porches of some of the buildings have been enclosed and beds placed in the rooms so that more children can be cared for.”

The governor blamed the Legislature for failing to allocate money to solve the problem.

From the fire beat: The cause of the boat fire that killed mining magnate John M. Schnatterly in Bonners Ferry remained a mystery.

Schnatterly was working on a gas line when the explosion took place. The two-decker boat had a 300-gallon gasoline tank.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1861: Fort Sumter in South Carolina is attacked by the Confederacy, beginning the Civil War.

1945: President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies in office, and Vice President Harry Truman is sworn in.