Davenport schools take ‘cautious approach,’ close for the day following mass bomb threat
April 12, 2023 Updated Wed., April 12, 2023 at 5:08 p.m.
The Davenport School District closed schools Wednesday morning after receiving a mass bomb threat sent to more than 30 school districts statewide.
Just after 11 a.m., the district received an email saying there were bombs hidden in schools across the state, according to a news release.
The district evacuated all schools and called law enforcement before deciding to take a “cautious approach” and close for the day, while a bomb dog from Fairchild Air Force Base clears the schools, the statement says.
Spokane Public Schools did not receive the threat and is operating as normal, said Ryan Lancaster, a district spokesman.
Reardan-Edwall School District went into “secure and teach” mode Wednesday morning as a precaution, but did not receive the threat.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.