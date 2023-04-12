Davenport schools take ‘cautious approach,’ close for the day following mass bomb threat

The Davenport School District closed schools Wednesday morning after receiving a mass bomb threat sent to more than 30 school districts statewide.

Just after 11 a.m., the district received an email saying there were bombs hidden in schools across the state, according to a news release.

The district evacuated all schools and called law enforcement before deciding to take a “cautious approach” and close for the day, while a bomb dog from Fairchild Air Force Base clears the schools, the statement says.

Spokane Public Schools did not receive the threat and is operating as normal, said Ryan Lancaster, a district spokesman.

Reardan-Edwall School District went into “secure and teach” mode Wednesday morning as a precaution, but did not receive the threat.