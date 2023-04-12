Deer Park assistant superintendent selected to head district

Deer Park’s new superintendent will be a familiar face.

Assistant Superintendent Alexa Allman will take over as superintendent on July 1, the day after current superintendent Travis Hanson leaves to head the Mead School District.

The Deer Park School District Board of Directors unanimously approved Allman’s hiring Monday, according to a news release.

“In everything she has done while working in Deer Park, Dr. Allman has demonstrated that she is capable and fully committed to taking this district forward,” said Board President Eric Keller. “Dr. Allman is open and approachable, she is a strong communicator, and she wants to invest in this community. We’ve had a chance to get to know and experience her leadership over the past two years, and there’s no doubt she’s the right leader for Deer Park.”

Currently, there are no female superintendents in Spokane County.

Allman previously worked as a district-level human resources specialist for six years. Before that she served as assistant principal, then principal at the elementary and middle school levels in the Bellevue School District for thirteen years.

She’s originally from Yakima. Allman and her husband, Kevin, have two teenage children. She could not be reached for comment.

Allman is “actively engaged” and committed to the district, said Lindsay Lofstrom, a board member.

“Alexa (Allman) has been engaged from the first day she arrived in Deer Park,” Lofstrom wrote in a statement. “When we invite her to an event or ask her to come, she shows up!”

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify that currently there are no female superintendents in Spokane County.