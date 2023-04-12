Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Everett D. Bailey and Michael K. Rosenberger, both of Liberty Lake.

Cole J. Johnson Corlett and Amanda J. Richards, both of Spokane.

Luis E. Rosales and Abby L. Suda, both of Dubois, Wyo.

Bruce R. Kerwin and Patricia K. Davie, both of Spokane.

Godwin D. Dagadu, of Gaithersburg, Md., and Delali A. Dogbe, of Spokane Valley.

William P. Loney, of Spangle, and Debra D. McLean, of Spokane.

Cory S. Hoveskeland and Daisy A. Mills, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho v. Victor B. McKee, restitution of premises.

Rockwood Property Management LLC v. Kodie Woodhead, restitution of premises.

S G Morin and Son Inc. v. Adam Kjelland, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Kristina Carman, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Brett Watkins, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Alvi Bujen, restitution of premises.

Caitlyn Swenson Guthrie v. Providence St. Joseph, Providence Health and Services, complaint.

Daniel English v. Mark B. English, complaint for money due on felony restitution judgment.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Langseth, Eric and Holman Langseth, Rachel

Kelly, Mary E. and Eric M.

Albaugh, Zachary J. and Chandler, Lisa A.

Becherini, Chyrsten R. and Ethan G.

Cole, Tara N. and Kevin V.

Nead, Andrea K. and Tylan J.

Walker, Justin E. and Tomes, Ashley R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Nicholas N. Davis, also known as Nickolas N. Davis, 37; 48 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Cassandra K. Kortness, also known as Cassondra K. Kortness, 33; $100 in restitution, 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, six months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Simon P. Crollett, 42; 75 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation and third-degree rape of a child.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Johnathon A. Delay, 33; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree domestic assault, two counts of harassment and two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Sahrinity Pogue, 18; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.

Elaina L. Rosales, 39; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Bryan D. Bewick, 36; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Lisa M. Horrocks, 33; $3,416.29 of restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to theft of rented/leased property.

Tyas R. Kelly, 30; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Adam L. Kells, 37; 35 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Courtney E. Taylor, 33; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Terry L. Veldran, 56; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Lorne L. Anderson, 58; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Aziem L. Richardson, 30; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Robert J. Tolliver, 40; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jory D. Wakefield, 23; 30 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and making a false statement to a public servant.