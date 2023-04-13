Body discovered at WSU residential complex in Pullman
April 13, 2023 Updated Thu., April 13, 2023 at 10:48 a.m.
Washington State University police are investigating a death on campus, according to a news release.
A man’s body was discovered on campus shortly after midnight on Thursday. The identity of the person and his cause and manner of death will be released by the Whitman County Coroner’s Office.
Police were dispatched to the Stephenson Hall complex, a residential area located at 1245 NE Stadium Way, at about 12:40 a.m. where they located the body south of the complex.
Police said there is no known active threat to the community. The department is working with the coroner’s office on the investigation.
This story is developing
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.