News >  Crime/Public Safety

Body discovered at WSU residential complex in Pullman

April 13, 2023 Updated Thu., April 13, 2023 at 10:48 a.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Washington State University police are investigating a death on campus, according to a news release.

A man’s body was discovered on campus shortly after midnight on Thursday. The identity of the person and his cause and manner of death will be released by the Whitman County Coroner’s Office.

Police were dispatched to the Stephenson Hall complex, a residential area located at 1245 NE Stadium Way, at about 12:40 a.m. where they located the body south of the complex.

Police said there is no known active threat to the community. The department is working with the coroner’s office on the investigation.

This story is developing

