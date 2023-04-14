Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Troy A. Leeberg and Teri J. Fimpel, both of Spokane.

Scott A. Lewis and Christina R. Buchanan, both of Spokane.

Jesse L. Lane and Theresa L. Perkins, both of Spokane.

Jose G. Carosostenes and Natividad Lopezzamorano, both of Spokane.

Keyson T. Y. H. Wallick and Audra D. Wycoff, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob R. Eason and Devin L. Apple, both of Spokane.

Hunter G. Burton and Kohl A. L. Herman, both of Spokane.

John H. Courneya and Dakota C. J. Sanders, both of Spokane.

Nathan W. Wirtz, of Marysville, and Michelle C. Maguire, of Spokane.

Lucas R. Brown, of Coeur d’Alene, and Martha F. Anderson, of Post Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Kings Village v. Juan Covarrubias, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglas Trust v. Jacob A. Godwin, restitution of premises.

Jerry Olson v. Kevin Thorton, restitution of premises.

Lavona Hahn v. Emery Reeves, restitution of premises.

State Farm Mutual Insurance Co. v. Zurich American Insurance, money claimed owed.

State Farm Mutual Insurance Co. v. Allstate Fire and Casualty, money claimed owed.

Homeland Property Management LLC v. Birgit Sanders, restitution of premises.

Terry Gingrich v. Brenden Miller, restitution of premises.

Farnworth Enterprises Inc. v. Katie J. Bowers, restitution of premises.

Anita Stoler v. Carol Hovan, complaint for personal injury damages.

City of Spokane v. Douglas W. Harmon and Global Credit Union, complaint for abatement of a public nuisance and injunctive relief.

Levi Staggs v. Timmothy Calvert, complaint for personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hansen, Jason P. and Pamelle A.

Haas, Telara M. and Krystoffer D.

Spear, Kelly L. and Scott K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Amanda L. Reeder, 40; $250 in restitution, 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Kai R. Leach, 38; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and false statement/forgery of a certificate of title.

Jimmy Johnson, 32; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Ryan D. Lawrence, 42; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Andrew C. Marshall, 25; 31 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.