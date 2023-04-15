Kekoa Visperas looks to take next step with Eastern Washington quarterbacks seeing plenty of spring reps

Eastern Washington quarterback Kekoa Visperas throws during the Eagles’ third scrimmage on Monday at Roos Field in Cheney. (Courtesy EWU Athletics)

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

The physical aspect of football is something that has, for a long time, come naturally to Kekoa Visperas.

This spring, with just three quarterbacks on Eastern Washington’s roster as the Eagles conduct 13 April practices, the redshirt sophomore is getting plenty of reps to hone those skills.

But with the starting position seemingly his to lose heading into next season, Visperas said earlier this week he is working on the cerebral aspects of the game as he looks to lead the Eagles to a better 2023 season than the 3-8 season in 2022.

“My understanding of the game (has improved). I watch a lot of film, and I’ve been trying to develop that piece,” Visperas said in a media session on Wednesday. “Throwing and running is almost instinctual, so I just want to get ahead of the game and know what I’m doing before the ball is snapped.”

Visperas, who started the Eagles’ most recent game, a 45-21 win over Northern Colorado last November, is the team’s lone returning quarterback . Gunner Talkington, whose injury opened the door for Visperas’ start, has graduated. So did Ryan Kelley and Simon Burkett. Trey Turner, a year ahead of Visperas, also left the team.

The Eagles landed Jared Taylor and Michael Wortham as offseason junior transfers, but their other two quarterback recruits – Nate Bell and Aidan Carter – are high school seniors.

“It’s kind of fun, because this year they get that many more reps,” EWU second-year offensive coordinator Jim Chapin said on Thursday. “Kekoa’s a young guy and he needs the reps. For me, it’s great, and (Visperas, Taylor and Wortham) get plenty of work. There’s not much standing around.”

Chapin pointed out that a big focus of spring ball is discovering who does what well at all positions, so the team can best prepare to face opponents in the fall. He said Visperas has done well at helping his new teammates get up to speed with the offense while also working at his craft and developing his leadership skills.

“Kekoa’s a kid who plays with a ton of joy, so it’s fun to watch him in practice,” Chapin said. “It’s fun to coach him. He breathes a ton of energy into the team.”

So have Wortham and Taylor, quarterbacks with winning pedigrees during their junior college years who play similar styles, Chapin said.

“(The three are) athletic, dynamic, get the ball out of their hands quickly, are extremely smart and confident, but none of the three are statues,” Chapin said. “They’re going to fit the mold of the quarterbacks Eastern has had the last 10, 15 years.”

The 6-foot Taylor, who played at Lakewood High School in Stanwood, Washington, played 24 games at Feather River College in California. There he completed 63.8% of his passes for 4,211 yards, 45 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He ran for 20 touchdowns and 1,617 yards during that span, leading Feather River to 11-0 and 10-0 seasons the past two years.

In 11 games at Sierra College in California last season, Wortham put up similar stats, throwing for 2,180 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 845 yards and 13 scores.

All three quarterbacks are building rapport with 15 receivers on Eastern’s roster, led by Efton Chism III, Nolan Ulm and Jakobie James. Developing that chemistry was a point of emphasis during the offseason, Visperas said, as he looked to assume a more visible leadership role.

From what he has seen in practices, senior cornerback Marlon Jones Jr. is excited about what Visperas and the offense can do this fall. EWU ranked eighth in the Big Sky in total offense last season.

“A lot of juice,” Jones said this week of what Visperas has brought to practices. “… Kekoa has really stepped up into his role assuming the starting position. He’s really surprised me. He’s matured a lot so far.”

EWU head coach Aaron Best said the team is going to count on Visperas to move the chains, hang on to the football and lead the team. Visperas completed 17 of 21 passes in his one start last season.

“He’s fun to watch,” Best said. “(His) best days are ahead of him.”

The Eagles have almost two more weeks on the practice field, culminating in the Red-White Game on April 28. That scrimmage will begin at 6 p.m. at Roos Field in Cheney.

Eastern opens its fall season on Sept. 2 against North Dakota State in Minneapolis.