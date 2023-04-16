Business beat

Architecture

Bernardo Wills has announced four new principals, bringing the number of principals to 11. Julia Culp, Steve Goodmansen, Bill LaRue and Licia LeGrant have all been promoted to principals in the firm.

Banking

Horizon Credit Union has announced three promotions in its senior management team. Rhonda Brady has been promoted to vice president of enterprise data. Brady previously was director of enterprise applications and business intelligence. Shanon Rieman has been promoted to vice president of people strategy. Rieman previously was the director of learning and organizational development. Tami Lawrence has been promoted to vice president of accounting. Lawrence previously was the director or accounting.

Honors

Providence Holy Family hospital has earned national recognition for patient safety. Healthgrades recognized Holy Family as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient. This award the hospital among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals in the nation as evaluated by Healthgrades.