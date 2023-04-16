Spokane man sentenced to 5 years in prison after vehicle ramming attack in Hayden

A Kootenai County judge sentenced a Spokane man to five years in prison after he repeatedly rammed his vehicle into another vehicle occupied by a family of five in a drive-thru in Hayden last September, according to a release from the Kootenai County prosecutor’s office.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Seth L. Cervin, 41, on Sept. 18 when they found his vehicle spinning out in a ditch near the Lancaster Market shortly after the incident. He also struck other vehicles before attempting to flee, the prosecutor’s office said.

Cervin is believed to have had a 0.38 blood alcohol content after his arrest – more than four times the legal limit – the prosecutor’s office said.

Cervin, 41, will be eligible for parole after three years as part of his sentence for aggravated assault, driving under the influence and obstructing an officer. He has two prior DUI arrests in Kootenai County dating back to 2004, the sheriff’s office said.