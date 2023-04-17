‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ to be officially recognized in New Jersey

By Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Bruce Springsteen is getting his own glory day in his native New Jersey.

Sept. 23, the rocker’s birthday, will be officially recognized in the state as “Bruce Springsteen Day,” Gov. Phil Murphy announced.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period,” tweeted Murphy, who said he is “honored and proud” to make the declaration.

Born in Long Branch and raised in Freehold, the 73-year-old Springsteen is a 20-time Grammy winner whose hit songs include “Born to Run,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Glory Days” and “Dancing in the Dark.”

“Bruce Springsteen will forever be remembered as the voice of the Garden State, signaling to the world that New Jerseyans were born to run,” reads an official decree shared by the governor.

Murphy first made the “Bruce Springsteen Day” announcement during Saturday night’s first-ever American Music Honors, which Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa missed after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music says it organized the American Music Honors to recognize the artistry, integrity and commitment of select musicians. Steven Van Zandt, Darlene Love, Sam Moore and Steve Earle were honored at Saturday’s ceremony.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are in the midst of their 2023 world tour, recently performing at Madison Square Garden, the Barclays Center, UBS Arena in Elmont and the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Boss and his band also have concerts scheduled for Sept. 1 and Sept. 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.