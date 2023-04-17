The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

3 p.m.: Louisville at Indiana ESPNU

6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga SWX

Baseball, MLB

1:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chi. White Sox MLB

4:05 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees OR Minnesota at Boston MLB

6:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Seattle Root

7:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers TBS

Basketball, NBA Playoffs

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston NBA

4:30 p.m.: New York at Cleveland TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT

Hockey, NHL Playoffs

4 p.m.: N.Y Rangers at New Jersey TBS

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at Vegas ESPN2

7 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado ESPN

Soccer, UEFA Champions League

Noon: Real Madrid at Chelsea CBS

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

