Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Custer’s Antique Collectors Sale – Features kitchenware, industrial, estate and costume jewelry, furniture, primitives, mid-century modern, rustic garden, elegant glass, prints and more. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $7/one-day pass; $9/two-day pass.

Spa Day Craft: Tub Teas – Make your own tub tea, an herbal sachet for the bath or foot soaks. This craft is great for a spa day at home or to give as a gift! All supplies are provided. Ages 13-18. Monday, 3-4 p.m. and Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Argonne Library, 4322 N. Argonne Road. Free. (509) 893-8260.

Community Sew-In – Join with your current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring your sewing machine (or your hand work) fabric and extension cord. Thursday, noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Japanese Sashiko: A Daily Decorative Stitching Practice – This 30-day challenge takes you through different designs, using patterns created by mixed-media artist Lisa Solomon. Participants watch the class videos on their own time and then meet up online to share tips and encouragement. A Sashiko starter kit will be provided. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3EeU008. Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Online. Free.

Local Yarn Store Day – Gather with a community of knitters, crocheters, spinners, weavers and felting artists to celebrate their craft and share ideas with other like minded fiber artists. Specials, raffle prizes, snacks and nonalcoholic beverages will be available. For more information, visit bit.ly/3o670QO. Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The Hook and Needle Nook, 1508 N. Monroe St. Free. (509) 368-9527.

Classes/Workshops

Pottery with Erik: Level One – Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3FIxvS2. Through May 22. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $235. (208) 930-1876.

Pottery with Erik: Level Two – Continue the skills learned in level one course. Students will become familiar with the studio, throwing on the pottery wheel and leave knowing the basic uses of tools and materials needed for the ceramic arts. Mondays, noon-2 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3mgSJ36. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $255. (208) 930-1876.

Ink Drawing with Yelena Yunin – Students will use ink to learn how to draw in different styles including traditional methods. A hint of color will be added to drawings using watercolor. Register at bit.ly/3kYDL0Z. Monday, 9-11 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Pastel Pencil Drawing Class with Yelena Yunin – Students will learn how to draw using pastel pencils. Register at bit.ly/3ZAmTwK. Adults. Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Japanese 101: Hiragana – An ongoing series for beginners that teaches the fundamentals of the three Japanese character sets (hiragana, katakana, and kanji). Monday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Illuminated Manuscripts: Dragon with Hannah Charlton – In this class students will create a 5” x 7” illuminated manuscript page based on medieval bestiaries. Monday, 5-7:30 p.m. 503 East Second Ave., Suite B. $80. (509) 325-1500.

Learning Circle: The Science of Well-Being – Engage in a series of challenges designed to increase your happiness and build more productive habits. This class helps you prepare to successfully incorporate a wellness activity into your life. Adults. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Medical Lake Library, 321 E. Herb St., Medical Lake. Free. (509) 893-8330.

Portrait Drawing with Tom Quinn – Begin with the anatomy and proportions of the human head and move on to the skills of creating a convincing likeness. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3YYYsbB. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon. 503 East Second Ave suite B. $211. (509) 325-1500.

Art History with Tim Quinn – A slide-show and lecture series on the history of art, mostly European and American. Register at bit.ly/3xzzxQ9. Tuesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. 503 East Second Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Norse Weave with Weezil – Weezil teaches the process of developing a lacy copper wire chain on a small wood dowel. Register at createarts.org. Tuesday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. $25. (509) 447-9277.

Pottery Workshop: Hand-Built Mugs – Use Gizmo’s slab roller and hand-building techniques to create your own ceramic mug. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3nXdUrc. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $40. (208) 929-4029.

Introduction to Digital Photography with Roger DuBois – Roger concentrates on how to capture the beauty, emotion or humor that makes up your everyday life. The photo process includes knowledge of your camera, finding interesting subjects and lighting. Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Through May 17. 503 East Second Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class, students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Register at bit.ly/3k8tFu2. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. 503 East Second Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. Register at bit.ly/3IxR8hB. Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. 503 East Second Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Figure Drawing with Tom Quinn – Discuss anatomy down to the bones and muscles and get some practice with gesture drawings and the concept of working from the general to the specific. Students will work from a live model. For ages 18 and older. Register at bit.ly/3S6OxOI. Wednesday, 3 p.m. 503 East Second Ave., Suite B. $211. (509) 325-1500.

ESL Cafe: A Cup of Conversation – Practice English speaking and listening skills over a warm drink. A trained tutor from the Literacy Project of North Idaho will join weekly to help support your learning as we start a cup of conversation. Coffee and tea will be provided. Thursdays, 10-11:30 a.m. Register at bit.ly/3k6D3yo. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Big Sky with Megan Perkins – Students will tackle painting the sky with clouds, mist, full of color, or as a neutral backdrop with a focus on being expressive and allowing the medium of watercolor to do its magic. For ages 14 and older. Register at bit.ly/43nhF9O. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $72. (509) 325-1500.

Women’s Woodworking: Tabletop Earring Stand – Build and finish a wood framed earring organizer in this women’s workshop. Register at bit.ly/3mjE4nS. Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $45. (208) 929-4029.

Spring Watercolor Class with Janie Edwards – This a class for beginning watercolor painters, as well as those continuing to improve their skills. Adults. Fridays, 1-3 p.m. Through May 12. 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Direct Stone Carving with John Johnson – Students will learn to identify suitable carving materials and how to safely use stone carving tools to create a 3D work of art. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Register at bit.ly/3J3O2ks. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. John Johnson Studio, 4221 W. Garden Springs. $169.

Connecting Hand and Eye Through Observational Drawing with Oriana Sage – Learn to unlock your unique drawing ability through observational hand-eye connection, as you create nature ink drawings with whimsy and freedom. Adults. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $60. (509) 325-1500.

Blacksmithing at the Library – Learn the basics of blacksmithing from Columbia Fire & Iron, using coke forges, tongs, hammers, vices and anvils to heat and transform steel into nails and decorative hooks. Only registered participants are allowed in the blacksmithing tent. For adults. Register at bit.ly/3YILFKG. Available Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Yoga Postures and Art Exploration with Lorraine Manzo – Practice basic yoga postures as inspiration for your artwork, develop skills with watercolor painting, acrylic painting and oil pastel drawing. Create three different works of art inspired by yoga postures and your imagination. Register at bit.ly/3JOwfhE. Saturday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $92. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Annuals: New Varieties – Chat with the growing team on the newest annual varieties they will be bringing to Ritters Garden and Gift this year. They will tell you how they differ from the others and what makes them special. This is a great way to get inspired for the flower season. This class will take a discussion/FAQ direction at the end. Register at bit.ly/3mfFNdz. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Pruning Your Garden: How, When and Why – Master Gardener Steve Nokes discusses the importance of and reasons for pruning as well as the correct timing for pruning different plant types and proper pruning techniques. Adults. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 893-8390.

Clear the Air with Indoor Plants – Doors and windows keep the bad air out, as well as in. Discover how indoor plants can contribute to cleaner indoor air and learn which plants are best at cleaning the air and safest for curious pets. Adults. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Raised Bed Gardening – Master Gardener Steve Nokes shares some insights about raised bed gardening. Get tips on the best materials to use, size and shape, soil and location for a successful raised-bed garden experience. Adults. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Free. (509) 893-8340.

Garden Fair and Plant Sale – Featuring an assortment of native plants, vegetable starts, pollinator plants, berries, dahlias, herbs, houseplants, ornamental grasses and more. Shopping by appointment only, visit mgfsc.org/plant-sale for registration details. Friday, 1:30-5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Washington State University Extension Office, 222 N. Havana St.

Spring Outdoor Garden Plants Swap – Spokane Public Library’s first annual spring garden plants swap. Find your free favorite plants and gardening friends. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Container Gardening With Annuals – Join head designer Colleen as she makes potted containers with annuals. She will teach you how to pair annuals, sun and water requirements and help you make your very own container. Register at bit.ly/3mhJIXi. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $75. (509) 467-5258.

Peanut Basket With Annuals: Large Sun Peanut Basket – Join head designer Colleen and make your own version of the famous peanut basket. You will get the large wrought iron frame, a moss liner already sown in, soil and all the sun annuals she uses to fill it. Register at bit.ly/3miYQUd. April 30, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $245. (509) 467-5258.