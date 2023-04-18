Social Calendar

SNAP’s Power of Connection Fundraiser – Hear from keynote speaker Sandy Zimmerman, Spokane’s “American Ninja Warrior,” connect with SNAP and the work they do, enjoy cocktail hour food and beverages, and learn how you can help reach over 40,000 Spokane County residents with life changing programs. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/3KnPleG or call (509) 319-3012. Thursday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Free. (509) 279-7000.

Women with Balls Bowl – Teams of 5,200 registered bowlers, 90 minutes of play, lane and shoe rental included in cost, fun trophies, photo ops, raffle baskets, swag bags and more. Raises funds for mammograms; provides awareness and advocacy for education on women’s cancers; encourages women in their wellness choices and serves women who are experiencing and living with cancer. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3MPtgbX. April 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Valley Bowl, 8005 E. Sprague Ave. $50.

Anniversary Gala Fundraiser – Fundraising event benefitting the JACC. Features cocktails, dinner, wine, live music, auction, art and more. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/42pZUpJ. May 4, 5:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $125. (208) 457-8950.