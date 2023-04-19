Prep roundup: West Valley baseball splits doubleheader with Pullman

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

West Valley 3-2, Pullman 1-7: Ethan Turley struck out four over four shutout innings and the Eagles beat the visiting Greyhounds in the first game of a doubleheader. Peyton Townsend went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to spark a six-run fifth inning and the visiting Greyhounds (7-6, 4-4 GSL 2A) beat the Eagles (8-5, 5-3) to split.

Rogers 4-12, East Valley 1-2: Justice Bowman struck out 11 over five innings and the Pirates beat the visiting Knights to open a doubleheader. Jackson Ables drove in three runs and Jacob Proctor had a double as the Pirates (3-10, 2-6) toppled the visiting Knights (0-10, 0-8) for the sweep.

Softball







Freeman 7, Lakeside 3: Kaylee Ripke had two hits, including a three-run home run, and the visiting Scotties (6-4, 3-2) beat the Eagles (1-6, 0-3). Katie Sturm hit a two-run home run for Lakeside.

Boys soccer

Mt. Spokane 1, Central Valley 0: Kaden Langston scored and the visiting Wildcats (1-9-0, 1-6) beat the Bears (6-4-0, 2-4).

Gonzaga Prep 1, Cheney 0: Pierson Morris scored and the Bulldogs (9-3-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (7-4-0, 2-4).

Mead 5, University 0: Kye Welch scored two goals and the Panthers (7-1-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Titans (1-10-0, 0-6).

Ridgeline 3, Ferris 1: Landon Lee had an assist and a goal and the Saxons (7-3-0, 3-3) beat the visiting Falcons (6-3-0, 5-1). Carter Merritt scored Ferris’ only goal.

Lewis and Clark 9, North Central 2: Cyrille Wangama scored four goals and the visiting Tigers (9-3-0, 4-2) beat the Wolfpack (4-7-0, 3-4). Issakh Ibrahim and Nathan Burkhart scored a goal apiece for NC. Ben Orton scored on a free kick and added three assists for LC.

1A

Medical Lake 2, Lakeside 1: Kaden Ruby scored in regulation and the Cardinals (4-8-0, 4-3) beat the visiting Eagles (5-7-0, 5-3) in a shootout 4-2. Andrew Cardon scored for Lakeside.

Track and field

Pullman at Shadle Park: Boys: Shadle Park 79, Pullman 71. Timothy Chapman won the 100 (11.51) and the 200 (23.46) in the Highlanders’ win. Girls: Shadle Park 77.5, Pullman 67.5. Kyleigh Archer won the long jump (15-6¾) and the triple jump (33-4) for Shadle.

Clarkston at East Valley: Boys: East Valley 88, Clarkston 53. Donovan Brown won the 800 (2:18.10) and the 1,600 (5:03.90) for the Knights. Girls: East Valley 107, Clarkston 25. Abby Crossley won the 3,200 (11:40.41) for EV.