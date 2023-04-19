The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
47°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: West Valley baseball splits doubleheader with Pullman

April 19, 2023 Updated Wed., April 19, 2023 at 9:46 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

West Valley 3-2, Pullman 1-7: Ethan Turley struck out four over four shutout innings and the Eagles beat the visiting Greyhounds in the first game of a doubleheader. Peyton Townsend went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to spark a six-run fifth inning and the visiting Greyhounds (7-6, 4-4 GSL 2A) beat the Eagles (8-5, 5-3) to split.

Rogers 4-12, East Valley 1-2: Justice Bowman struck out 11 over five innings and the Pirates beat the visiting Knights to open a doubleheader. Jackson Ables drove in three runs and Jacob Proctor had a double as the Pirates (3-10, 2-6) toppled the visiting Knights (0-10, 0-8) for the sweep.

Softball



Freeman 7, Lakeside 3: Kaylee Ripke had two hits, including a three-run home run, and the visiting Scotties (6-4, 3-2) beat the Eagles (1-6, 0-3). Katie Sturm hit a two-run home run for Lakeside.

Boys soccer

Mt. Spokane 1, Central Valley 0: Kaden Langston scored and the visiting Wildcats (1-9-0, 1-6) beat the Bears (6-4-0, 2-4).

Gonzaga Prep 1, Cheney 0: Pierson Morris scored and the Bulldogs (9-3-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (7-4-0, 2-4).

Mead 5, University 0: Kye Welch scored two goals and the Panthers (7-1-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Titans (1-10-0, 0-6).

Ridgeline 3, Ferris 1: Landon Lee had an assist and a goal and the Saxons (7-3-0, 3-3) beat the visiting Falcons (6-3-0, 5-1). Carter Merritt scored Ferris’ only goal.

Lewis and Clark 9, North Central 2: Cyrille Wangama scored four goals and the visiting Tigers (9-3-0, 4-2) beat the Wolfpack (4-7-0, 3-4). Issakh Ibrahim and Nathan Burkhart scored a goal apiece for NC. Ben Orton scored on a free kick and added three assists for LC.

1A

Medical Lake 2, Lakeside 1: Kaden Ruby scored in regulation and the Cardinals (4-8-0, 4-3) beat the visiting Eagles (5-7-0, 5-3) in a shootout 4-2. Andrew Cardon scored for Lakeside.

Track and field

Pullman at Shadle Park: Boys: Shadle Park 79, Pullman 71. Timothy Chapman won the 100 (11.51) and the 200 (23.46) in the Highlanders’ win. Girls: Shadle Park 77.5, Pullman 67.5. Kyleigh Archer won the long jump (15-6¾) and the triple jump (33-4) for Shadle.

Clarkston at East Valley: Boys: East Valley 88, Clarkston 53. Donovan Brown won the 800 (2:18.10) and the 1,600 (5:03.90) for the Knights. Girls: East Valley 107, Clarkston 25. Abby Crossley won the 3,200 (11:40.41) for EV.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories