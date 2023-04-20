Cd’A School Board expected to declare ‘financial emergency’ at Friday meeting

The Coeur d’Alene School Board will meet at noon Friday at the Midtown Center meeting room, 1505 N. 5th St., to decide whether to declare a “financial emergency” if a $25 million school levy fails next month.

If voters approve the supplemental levy May 16, it will provide funding next school year for 300-plus teachers and staff, student athletics, art, music programs and more, according to a news release from the district.

If the levy fails, the district would lose 25% of its operating budget and be forced to close one or two schools.

The district expects to identify four schools on the short list for potential closure at Friday’s meeting. If the board declares a financial emergency, which is expected, the district will notify employees who could lose their job.

“We remain hopeful that our community will come together on May 16th so we can focus on providing our students with what they need to achieve academic excellence,” Superintendent Shon Hocker said in the release. “But if they don’t, we need to be prepared to move forward efficiently.”