EWU gets broader authority for doctorate degrees
Fri., April 21, 2023
Students walk through Eastern Washington University’s campus between classes in this April 2019 photo. (TYLER TJOMSLAND)
OLYMPIA – Eastern Washington University will be able to offer more doctorate degrees under a law signed Thursday.
The proposal, which passed the Legislature with near-unanimous votes in both chambers, allows the boards of trustees of Eastern and the state’s two other regional universities to approve new applied doctorate-level degrees. It doesn’t give them authority to offer new research doctorates.
Applied doctorates are typically designed for advanced study and training in professional fields that focus on the application of existing research and knowledge, rather than on creating new research in the field.
Under the previous statutes, a regional university had to get legislative approval for any new applied doctorate it wanted to offer.
EWU currently offers applied doctorate degrees in physical therapy and education, and will begin offering an applied doctorate in occupational therapy in 2025. Western Washington University offers applied degrees in audiology. Central Washington University will have the authority to offer applied doctorates if its board approves.
