Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Sebastian T. Lightfoot and Danielle R. Paxinos, both of Spokane.

Kristopher S. Daratha and Sasha N. Stubrich, both of Colbert.

Michael S. P. Gomez and Olivia A. Coogan, both of Spokane.

Christopher A. Reiter and Destiny D. Thorne, both of Otis Orchards.

Campbell H. Smith and Katrina l. Cassiere, both of Spokane.

Jarett M. Clark and Erin P. Beno, both of Liberty Lake.

Isaac T. Stevens and Hannah R. Olietti, both of Spokane.

Bradley C. Hillgren and Deborah L. Pommerening, both of Spokane.

Damon J. Fisher and Brandy J. Chase, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sam Saxton v. Wendy Gardner, restitution of premises.

State of Washington v. Jaykay Holdings LLC, condemnation.

State of Washington v. Andy W. Louie, condemnation.

Artem Rudyy and Alena Moskovkina v. Eugene, Michael and Yuriy, Level-Up Homes, et al., complaint for damages.

Jeri and William O’Reilly v. Joel Americk, JP Custom Construction, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Brianna Orpilla v. Inland Power and Light Inc. and Eric Fletcher, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McCoon, Lauren K. and Tanner S.

Fuher, Marissa D. and Kenneth C.

Smallwood, Adrien A. and Cardenas, Jessica R.

Young, Ashley R. and Yamada, Andrew A.

Radford, Lynette M. and Earl E.

Pacheco, Danielle A. and Javier C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Alexander J. Dillan, 26; 29 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

James R. Carl, 57; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Shauna M. Hurn, also known as Shauna M. Alspaugh, 42; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of three counts of third-degree theft.

Jason W. Hodges, 49; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Nicholas L. Charlton Jr., 38; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Travis R. Bodak, 44; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Mattaya A. Overturf, 24; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Jalisa H. Dick, 28; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Theodore F. Stewart, 43; $2,296.74 in restitution, 384 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Bradley W. Hudlow, also known as Bradley W. Doctor, 37; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Queston W. Anderson, 21; 16 days in jail, false swearing.

Devon P. Boeving, 30; four days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Joshua S. Boles, 45; 20 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Nathan J. Fiebelkorn, 36; 90 days in jail, two counts of harassment, fourth-degree assault and interfering with pedestrian traffic.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Mitchell R. Mason, 34; 69 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Sharay M. Rangel, 38; 14 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Keith B. G. Studhorse, 50; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Chadrick D. Geiger, 45; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, protection order violation.

Shane M. Sims, 60; 90 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, no-contact order violation.

Christopher J. Urdahl, 39; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Tyren A. Vollenberg, 25; 30 days in jail, harassment.

Ryan O. Wahl, 42; six days in jail, 18 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Mitchell D. Bocook, 29; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Cedric I. Jones, Jr., 37; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Mickey Burgess, 46; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.