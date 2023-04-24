On the air
Mon., April 24, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia Root
4:40 p.m.: San Diego at Chi. Cubs OR N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota MLB
6:40 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston TNT
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver NBA
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina ESPN
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas TBS
6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: EPL: Leicester at Leeds USA
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Leon at Tigres FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
2:30 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
