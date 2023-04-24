The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia Root

4:40 p.m.: San Diego at Chi. Cubs OR N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota MLB

6:40 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston TNT

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver NBA

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina ESPN

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas TBS

6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: EPL: Leicester at Leeds USA

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Leon at Tigres FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

2:30 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

