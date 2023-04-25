Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alicia M. Smith and Sabrina M. Kortekaas, both of Spokane.

Kyle D. Schaal and Catelyn V. Musa, both of Spokane.

Scott E. Johnson and Raelynn M. Cain, both of Spokane.

John R. Keith, of Mill Creek, Wash., and Sherri L. Keith, of Spokane Valley.

Thomas P. McKenzie and Noelle V. Low, both of Spokane.

Joseph A. L. Payne and Samantha C. Howatt, both of Spokane.

James V. Taylor and Diana M. Gutsulenko, both of Spokane.

Daryl W. Langford, of Spokane, and Abby R. Young, of Spokane Valley.

Chad M. Haughenbury and Jill M. Carter, both of Spokane.

Alexandru Cujba and Madison S. Dillenbeck, both of Spokane.

Elroy G. Dusbabek and Marieanne A. Pezzi, both of Spokane.

Obenson Oscar and Sarah J. Phillips, both of Spokane.

Jason J. Tate and Dawn E. Hepburn, both of Spokane.

Josiah D. Bush, of Coeur d’Alene, and Nina M. MacDonald, of Spokane.

Andrea N. Jones and Stacy M. Clinesmith, both of Spokane.

Alexander M. Baskerville and Andrea C. Hertzberg, both of Oronogo, Mo.

Kyle L. Koch and Kendra L. Page, both of Newman Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Isaac J. Henson v. Alsadig Gumaa, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

H20 Well Service Inc. v. John and Alexis Barlow, complaint for foreclosure of lien, breach of contract and quantum merit/unjust enrichment.

Connect by American Family Insurance Company v. Joleia Lanwi-Hain, complaint for property damages and personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fender, Douglass R. and Melanie K.

Dehn, Melissa and Jarimy R.

Ross, Johanna M. and Philip A.

Harrison-Coffin, Amy L. and Coffin, Christopher A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Joseph E. Hensz, 28; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Julious Tarbit, 20; $1,702.41 in restitution, 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Jonathon D. Kuhn, 33; $1,359.15 in restitution, eight months in jail with credit given for 193 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Tatum J. Kimble, 42; 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Lonnie G. Lunsford, 63; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Matias U. Perez Morales, 29; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Korrine M. Peterson, 23; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree attempted theft.

Augustus K. Skelton, 22; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Caleb D. Anca, 30; $750 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Stuart Kitts, 34; six days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Marlene E. Box, 62; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Brandi L. Wagner, 34; 40 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.