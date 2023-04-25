Woman arrested for allegedly hitting Walmart security guard with Jeep in Shadle
April 25, 2023 Updated Tue., April 25, 2023 at 6:32 p.m.
A woman who was removed from a Walmart for disorderly conduct was arrested by Spokane police after she allegedly used her car to assault a security guard this month, according to court records.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Rachael L. Cook was at the Shadle Walmart, 2301 W. Wellesley Ave., at about 11 p.m. April 13 when a security guard escorted her out.
An employee told police that Cook was attempting to steal items, a probable cause affidavit said. Cook is said to have made several threatening remarks to staff and customers, the document said.
As a Walmart security guard was walking back into the store through the entrance crosswalk, he heard a vehicle engine revving. He was struck by what he described as a newer Jeep Cherokee, and he flipped over the vehicle.
With its headlights off, the Jeep continued to drive through the parking lot and into the street without stopping, court documents said.
Police located Cook on April 17 and arrested her on suspicion of first-degree assault and hit and run. Cook said the security guard had jumped in front of her vehicle, but she admitted to fleeing the scene because she was afraid, the document said.
Cook was awaiting trial regarding an assault charge from last summer in which she attacked her girlfriend and another woman. In 2018, she pleaded guilty to third-degree assault.
